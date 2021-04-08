Morning Forecast – Thursday, April 8th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (04/08/21)

TODAY: Happy Thursday! After yesterday’s severe weather, today will look much quieter. Sunshine will return with warm temperatures in the 80s for the afternoon. Winds will stay slightly breezy out of the southwest at 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: For the rest of the evening and into the overnight hours, cloud cover will steadily begin to increase. Lows will be mild in the lower 60s with winds out of the south at 5-10 mph.

LOOKING AHEAD: The start of our Friday will be a cloudy start. Highs will be warm in the 80s with a a few isolated showers and storms for the late morning and early afternoon for South Arkansas. We are watching for another threat for more strong to severe weather starting Friday evening and continuing into the early morning hours on Saturday. As of right now, the Storm Prediction has issued a good chunk of the ArkLaMiss under an enhanced (level 3) risk with a few of our South Arkansas counties under a slight (level 2) risk. All threats for severe weather will be possible again including damaging winds, large hail, and tornadoes.

SPC DAY 2 OUTLOOK: FRIDAY – EARLY SATURDAY

Once the last of the storms wrap up early Saturday morning (as of 5 AM this morning, it should wrap up around 6 AM Saturday), the rest of weekend will dry out and clear up. Temperatures will stay warm in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Starting next week, we could see a spotty shower/storm or two, but it is not look widespread. Temperatures will see a small decrease from the lower 80s on Monday to the middle 70s by Wednesday.

Have a great Thursday!

-Lexi

