WEST MONROE, LA. – (04/07/22)

TODAY: Happy Thursday! The quiet weather will start today and continue for the next several days. High temperatures will be cooler but still rather mild in the upper 60s this afternoon. Skies will start off sunny with a few light clouds moving back in later today. Winds will be breezy out of the northwest at 10-20 mph with possible wind gusts up to 30 mph. Wind advisories have been issued for our western parishes until 7 PM this evening.

TONIGHT: Skies will clear back up overnight with winds more steady at 5-10 mph out of the west. Lows will cool into the upper 40s.

LOOKING AHEAD: High temperatures for Friday will be mild again in the middle to upper 60s as skies stay mostly sunny. Winds will pick back up from the northwest at 10-20 mph with gusts possibly up to 30 mph. Lows Friday night will be much cooler in the lower 40s as winds finally calm down and skies clear back up.

For the weekend, temperatures will rebound back into the 70s and 80s with sunny to partly cloudy skies. Lows at night will also improve back into the 50s. Other than a small chance for rain late Sunday, the weekend should stay dry.

Showers and storms will be back to kick off the new work week on Monday. Severe weather for Monday is not expected but there is about at 15% chance for both Tuesday and Wednesday. We will be keeping a close eye on this over the next several days.

Have a great Wednesday!

-Lexi

Facebook: Meteorologist Lexi Birmingham

Twitter: @LexiBirmWX