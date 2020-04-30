Morning Forecast – Thursday, April 30th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (04/30/20)

TODAY: We’ve got another gorgeous spring day ahead for us this afternoon. High temperatures will be seasonal in the lower 80s under sunny skies with a light breeze out of the northwest at 5-10 mph. Thanks to a surface high pressure, we won’t have to worry about any rain for today.

TONIGHT: Tonight will be just as nice with skies staying clear with lows cooling down into the upper 50s. Winds will be generally calm out of the north.

LOOKING AHEAD: As surface high pressure along with an upper level ridge stick around, we can expect a fairly similar set up for our Friday. As we head into the weekend, temperatures will gradually begin to increase into the middle to upper 80s or even the lower 90s for some areas. Cloud cover will slowly build back in for the weekend, but there will still be plenty of sunshine to enjoy. conditions will be staying dry as we head into early next week. Our next chance to see showers return would be late Tuesday night into early Wednesday.

