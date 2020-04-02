Morning Forecast – Thursday, April 2nd

WEST MONROE, LA. – (04/02/20)

TODAY: Temperatures will be warm once again in the middle to upper 70s this afternoon. Cloud cover will begin to increase later today as the surface high pressure system moves off to the east, allowing more warm, moist air to filter back in.

TONIGHT: Lows will be a bit more mild in the upper 50s with winds continuing out of the southeast. A few spotty showers could develop later tonight, but it is going to be minimal and not everyone will see this activity.

LOOKING AHEAD: Temperatures will stay warm for Friday in the upper 70s with mostly cloudy skies. However, our next cold front will be arriving later in the day and it will bring showers and thunderstorms with it. The timing for this activity will be sometime just before or around dinner time and it is NOT expected to be severe.

Showers and thunderstorms will continue Friday night and into early Saturday morning as the cold front sweeps towards the southeast. There will be a brief break by Sunday with only a small chance for a few pop-up showers with fairly similar conditions on Monday. This unsettled pattern will pick up by Tuesday with a greater chance for more thunderstorms as temperatures will warm back into the lower 80s.

Have a great Thursday!

-Lexi

