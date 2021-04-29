Morning Forecast – Thursday, April 29th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (04/29/21)

TODAY: Happy Thursday! Today you will want to make sure you grab the rain gear before heading out the door. Scattered showers and storms will arrive later this afternoon with the cold front with highs warm in the middle to upper 80s. Some of these storms will have the potential to be come strong or severe. A level 1 risk has been issued for the entire ArkLaMiss with strong winds and small hail as the primary concerns, but an isolated threat for a tornado cannot be ruled out. Any strong or severe storm that develops should be brief and isolated.

TONIGHT: Rain and storms will continue overnight with the severe weather threat slowly diminishing. As the cold front pushes through, winds will return back out of the northeast. Lows will stay mild in the middle to upper 60s.

LOOKING AHEAD: Showers will linger into Friday mostly along and south of I-20. Conditions will improve by late Friday afternoon. Winds will stay out of the northeast, keep our highs cooler in the lower 70s. For Saturday, temperatures will warm back into the upper 70s with a chance for a stray shower or two for the evening, but more rain looks to return for Sunday.

For the start of the new work week, conditions will be dry and partly cloudy with highs warming back into the middle 80s. The dry weather will not last for long as another system will move in Tuesday and Wednesday, bringing another round of showers and storms.

