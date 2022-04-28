WEST MONROE, LA. – (04/28/22)

TODAY: Happy Thursday! It will be another beautiful day ahead here in the ArkLaMiss; the only difference will be our temperatures. High pressure is exiting to our east and is beginning to redirect our winds back out of the southeast. This will lead to a slow but gradual increase in moisture along with a steady warm up for our highs. For today we should be topping into the lower 80s under mostly sunny skies.

TONIGHT: Skies will be mostly clear overnight tonight with winds light from the southeast. Lows will not be as cool but they will be around normal for this time of the year in the upper 50s.

LOOKING AHEAD: It will be a dry and very warm end to the work week. Highs will be in the upper 80s for Friday afternoon with skies partly cloudy. It also might be a bit more humid as winds stay out of the south and southeast.

Heading into the weekend, a shortwave trough along with a surface cold front will be arriving and this will kick up scattered showers and thunderstorms. No severe weather is expected at this time for the weekend. Highs will be pretty warm in the upper 80s with lows in the upper 60s.

This unsettled weather pattern will spill over into the new work week, so be sure to keep the rain gear handy. Severe weather is not look like a very big threat at this time, but if so, Monday may be the best possible day to see some stronger thunderstorms. We’ll continue to keep our eyes on it. Temperature highs will be in the middle to upper 80s while lows stay mild in the 60s.

Have a great Thursday!

-Lexi

Facebook: Meteorologist Lexi Birmingham

Twitter: @LexiBirmWX