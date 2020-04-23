Morning Forecast – Thursday, April 23rd

WEST MONROE, LA. – (04/23/20)

TODAY: The last remaining showers are on their way out of the ArkLaMiss early this morning. Conditions for the afternoon will greatly improve with highs expected to top into the upper 70s with partly cloudy skies. Once the cold front completely sweeps across the area, the winds will be picking up out of the west anywhere from 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Lows will settle back into the upper 50s overnight as a few clouds will linger around. Luckily our winds will be much more calm this evening ranging anywhere form 2-5 mph.

LOOKING AHEAD: Another warm afternoon will be in store for Friday with highs topping in the lower 80s. This will occur out ahead of a weak cold front, which will move across the ArkLaMiss later in the evening. A few isolated showers could return along the boundary and maybe even a few storms. At this time the Northwest ArkLaMiss has a low end marginal risk for a possible strong thunderstorm, but it’s mostly for gusty winds or even small hail.

Expect conditions to dry out and remain pleasant through the weekend with highs in the upper 70s under mostly sunny skies. This trend could continue just a bit longer as we head into early next week before our next weather system. Showers and thunderstorms could return by the middle of next week.

Have a great Thursday!

-Lexi

Facebook: Meteorologist Lexi Birmingham

Twitter: @LexiBirmWX