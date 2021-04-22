Morning Forecast – Thursday, April 22nd

WEST MONROE, LA. – (04/22/21)

TODAY: Happy Thursday! Temperatures will recover today back into the upper 60s to lower 70s under partly cloudy skies. Winds will return back out of the east at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: This evening and overnight, cloud cover will increase out ahead of our next weather system. Lows will stay cool in the middle 50s with winds light out of the southeast.

LOOKING AHEAD: Our next weather system will arrive on Friday, bringing showers and thunderstorms. It will start off isolated before becoming a bit more scattered and widespread by the afternoon. There will be some possible severe weather with tomorrow’s storms. Most of North Louisiana has been issued under a level 2 risk while South Arkansas has been issued under a level 1 risk. All hazards will be possible including strong winds, small hail, heavy rain, and an isolated chance for a tornado. Some areas could see anywhere from 1-3 inches of rain, so be cautious out on the roads. Turn around, don’t drown!

Rain will stay through early Saturday and eventually will move east and out of our area around late morning/early afternoon. Clouds will stay as high temperatures warm into the lower 80s for the afternoon. Sunshine will be back in time for Sunday with highs in the upper 70s.

Monday will be dry, partly cloudy and warm with highs in the lower 80s. By Tuesday and Wednesday, we are tracking another system that looks to bring showers and storms back into the forecast. No word yet on the threat for potential severe weather, but we will keep you updated.

