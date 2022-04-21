WEST MONROE, LA. – (04/21/22)

TODAY: Happy Thursday! An upper level ridge will start to build in this afternoon, and this will be in control of our weather pattern over the next few days. Today, conditions will be warm with highs in the 80s under partly cloudy skies. Winds will stay out of the south at 5-10 mph, which will continue to bring in moisture and will make it feel a bit more humid outside.

TONIGHT: Skies should be rather clear overnight into early Friday. Lows will be mild around 63 with winds out of the southeast.

LOOKING AHEAD: For Friday, sunshine will return along with slightly warmer temperatures in the middle to upper 80s. Lows Friday night will stay mild around 62.

The weekend will be split weather-wise. Saturday will be very similar to Friday with mostly sunny skies and warm temperatures in the upper 80s. Sunday will be slightly different, at least through the second half of the day. An approaching cold front will bring a few isolated showers and storms which will continue into Monday. No word yet if strong to severe weather will be a possibility, but we will be watching just in case.

With any cold front, it will bring some slightly cooler air in time for the new work week. Highs will drop back into the 70s with lows in the 50s.

Have a great Thursday!

-Lexi

Facebook: Meteorologist Lexi Birmingham

Twitter: @LexiBirmWX