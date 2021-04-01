Morning Forecast – Thursday, April 1st

WEST MONROE, LA. – (04/01/21)

TODAY: Happy Thursday! The rain is gone and sunshine will be back for today, but it is going to be a cool one. Highs this afternoon will top into the upper 50s with maybe a few areas seeing the lower 60s. Winds will stay breezy out of the northeast at 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Expect a cold night ahead as low temperatures will drop into the lower 30s. Some areas will see 32 degrees or a couple degrees below that, so a light freeze will be possible. Make sure to bring pets or any sensitive plants inside, or be sure to cover those plants up before heading to bed. Skies will be clear and winds will back off and stay light out of the northeast.

LOOKING AHEAD: Sunshine will return for Friday with highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Winds will stay out of the northeast but will not be as breezy at 5-10 mph.

For Easter weekend, we will see some very pleasant weather. Temperatures will rebound quite nicely for the afternoon into the upper 60s for Saturday and lower to middle 70s for Easter Sunday. Skies will be partly cloudy.

The start of next week will be warm with highs returning to the upper 70s to lower 80s. A stray shower or two could be possible by Tuesday and/or Wednesday.

Have a great Thursday!

