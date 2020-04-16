Morning Forecast – Thursday, April 16th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (04/16/20)

TODAY: With the high pressure system moving eastward, this will shift our winds out of the east and southeast. This will result in aiding our warming trend for this afternoon. Highs will top in the lower 70s as skies stay nice and sunny.

TONIGHT: Even our low temperatures at night will see improvement. They will settle into the upper 40s as a few clouds will begin to slowly filter back in. Winds will continue out of the south at 5-10 mph.

LOOKING AHEAD: A weak front is expected to move into the ArkLaMiss by Friday, which could bring a few spotty showers. This activity will be rather limited and isolated; not everyone will see showers. Highs will stay rather warm in the middle 70s until the cooler moves in by Saturday.

Highs by Saturday will still be rather pleasant in the lower 70s, but our chances for thunderstorms will increase. Timing for thunderstorms looks to be in the evening and late night hours, but a few could possibly develop in the early morning hours. Thunderstorms will continue into Sunday as our next weather system arrives. There could be a chance for severe weather this weekend, so we will continue to watch this over the next couple of days.

Have a great Thursday! Stay safe.

-Lexi

Facebook: Meteorologist Lexi Birmingham

Twitter: @LexiBirmWX