Morning Forecast – Thursday, April 15th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (04/15/21)

TODAY: Happy Thursday! We are one step closer to the weekend. This morning is starting off with a few showers and isolated thunderstorms, but most of it will clear the the mid to late morning. Skies will stay rather cloudy for the afternoon with high temperatures a bit warmer in the lower 70s. Winds will be breezy at 10-15 mph out of the northeast.

TONIGHT: More showers will develop by late Thursday into early Friday morning out ahead of our next disturbance. Lows overnight will cool back into the lower 50s with winds out of the northeast at 5-10 mph.

LOOKING AHEAD: As our disturbance approaches on Friday, more widespread showers and storms will develop. Most of this will be on and off through a good chunk of the morning and afternoon. Temperatures will be cooler in the lower 60s.

This disturbance will continue tracking east and take the rain with it as we head into the evening and overnight hours into Saturday. By 8 AM Saturday morning, all showers should be gone and cloud cover will slowly begin to decrease with highs topping into the upper 60s. Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs in the 70s.

This warm up will continue into the early half of next week, eventually reaching the middle 70s by Wednesday. So far, conditions look to stay dry.

Have a great Thursday!

-Lexi

