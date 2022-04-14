WEST MONROE, LA. – (04/14/22)

TODAY: Happy Thursday! After dealing with severe weather the last couple of days, we will finally see some much needed dry and quiet conditions. A surface high pressure will assist in keeping us sunny as winds stay out of the northeast at 5-10 mph. This northeast wind will filter in some cool and dry air, so expect highs in the middle 70s this afternoon.

TONIGHT: Skies through most of the night will stay clear to mostly clear with a light easterly wind. Lows will cool into the upper 40s to lower 50s. Every so slowly, clouds will build back in but mainly during the early morning hours on Friday.

LOOKING AHEAD: On top of an increase in cloud cover, winds will return back out of the southeast. A warm front is going to lift to the north, causing us to warm back up and see an increase in moisture. This may also kick up a few isolated showers and a rumble of thunder or two. It is very limited, but the northern half of the ArkLaMiss has been issued under a level 1 marginal risk mainly for the threat for some possible strong winds. Highs will be warm in the lower 80s.

This warm front may stall out for the weekend, which may hold moisture in place for more showers and storms to develop. Saturday may also see an isolated threat for a strong or severe storm where winds will be the primary concern. The entire ArkLaMiss is under a level 1 marginal risk. High temperatures will range anywhere from the upper 70s to lower 80s. Conditions may be similar for Easter Sunday.

