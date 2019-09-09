Morning Forecast – Monday, September 9th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (9/09/19)

TODAY: It’s a great start to our Monday morning with temperatures sitting in the low to mid 70s with a few light clouds. We will see the heat return this afternoon with highs expected in the upper 90s once again. Heat index values will be anywhere between 102-105 degrees. We do not have any heat advisories in place as of this morning. Later this afternoon, a few scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible. It will be spotty for the afternoon before becoming more widespread by the evening. These are not expected to be severe; just be on the lookout for periods of heavy rainfall and some breezy winds.

TONIGHT: Once the showers clear out, a few clouds will be leftover with warm and muggy conditions. Lows are expected in the low to mid 70s.

LOOKING AHEAD: The heat will stick around for the rest of the work week. Expect highs in the upper 90s with heat index values near 105 degrees. Humidity will build back in, making it much more uncomfortable outside. Rain chances will be very limited. Keep practicing heat safety!

Have a great Monday!

-Lexi