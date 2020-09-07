Morning Forecast – Monday, September 7th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (09/07/20)

TODAY: Happy Monday and Happy Labor Day! It has been a hot holiday weekend, and today is expected to be no different. High temperatures will top into the middle to upper 90s under mostly sunny and partly cloudy skies. If you have any outdoor plans, make sure to keep the water bottle handy along with the sunscreen.

TONIGHT: Low temperatures will be rather pleasant in the upper 60s to lower 70s, which is right around where we should be for this time of the year. Skies will stay mostly clear and winds are expected to be calm.

LOOKING AHEAD: Tuesday is going to be another hot and dry day with highs in the lower to middle 90s. Starting Wednesday, our next cold front will arrive. This cold front will bring showers and thunderstorms and just a smidge of cooler air. High temperatures will be more seasonal in the lower 90s and lows will be mostly the same in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Have a safe Labor Day!

-Lexi

Facebook: Meteorologist Lexi Birmingham

Twitter: @LexiBirmWX