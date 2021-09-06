Morning Forecast – Monday, September 6th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (09/06/21)

TODAY: Happy Monday and Happy Labor Day! I know many of us will be enjoying an extra day off from work or school, and the weather will actually look pretty nice. A few of our southern parishes have been waking up to a few showers and storms as the weak front continues to push through the ArkLaMiss. We do expect the rain to wrap up later this morning, leaving the rest of our day to dry out. In the wake of the front, winds will stay out of the northeast, bringing in some slightly drier air. This will aid in lowering our dewpoints into the lower to middle 60s, making it feel a bit more comfortable outside. Also, our high temperatures will be very warm in the upper 80s to lower 90s under partly cloudy skies.

TONIGHT: Skies will continue to clear up for tonight. Lows will be mild in the middle to upper 60s with maybe a couple of areas in the lower 70s. Winds will stay light out of the northeast.

LOOKING AHEAD: We could see some leftover convection for a spotty shower to develop in the afternoon Tuesday, but most of the ArkLaMiss will stay dry. Highs will be very warm in the lower 90s under mostly sunny skies with winds out of the northeast.

We could hit a bit of a dry streak for the rest of the work week as high pressure stays in control. Starting Wednesday, skies will be sunny to mostly sunny with highs near seasonal in the lower 90s. Lows at night will be fairly mild in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Have a great Labor Day!

-Lexi

Facebook: Meteorologist Lexi Birmingham

Twitter: @LexiBirmWX