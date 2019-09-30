Morning Forecast – Monday, September 30th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (9/30/19)

TODAY: It is looking like a very warm day ahead with highs this afternoon getting up in the lower to middle 90s under partly cloudy skies. We do have strong high pressure in place, which will keep our temperatures about 10 degrees above average and keep dry air in place. Rain chances are not in the forecast for today.

TONIGHT: This evening will be slightly warmer in the lower 70s with a few, light clouds. Humidity values will be slightly higher than last week, but it should still feel comfortable if you have any kind of evening plans.

LOOKING AHEAD: As we head into October, the hot temperatures will be sticking around for the next few days. Highs will remains in the mid to upper 90s with mostly sunny and partly cloudy conditions. Dry air will remain in place as this strong high pressure system remains in control.

However, we are watching the potential for a weak front to move in by the end of the work week. This front could bring a few rounds of isolated showers and thunderstorms for the ArkLaMiss, but it could also bring some slightly cooler temperatures…but only a smidge cooler.

Have a great Monday!

-Lexi

Facebook: Meteorologist Lexi Birmingham

Twitter: @LexiBirmWX