Morning Forecast – Monday, September 2nd









Good Labor Day morning! We’re starting off the day and this week on a very quiet and somewhat warm note. Temperatures have been sitting in the lower to middle 70’s. Aside from maybe a couple higher level clouds, things are clear.

Today will see virtually no change from the weather we saw this weekend. Expect more hot & sunny conditions for your Labor Day, which will be nice if you’re planning on getting in some last minute Summer or outdoor plans. Make sure to stay hydrated though!

We could certainly use the rain too. We’re starting to see a drought develop across a good portion of the ArkLaMiss. Currently things are “dry” for a lack of better terms, but with virtually no rain in the forecast, expect it to develop further.

Hurricane Dorian continues to churn in the Atlantic, holding onto major Hurricane status (Now at Category 5 strength). The latest track wants to keep it at a major Hurricane as it gets closer to the Florida coastline, staying offshore and eventually turning towards the East Coast. Impacts from this storm will still be felt even if it doesn’t make direct landfall to the United States.

There are a couple of other tropical disturbances out in the Gulf/Atlantic that have low chances of development (20%). Impacts from those look to be minimal to the ArkLaMiss at this time.

This is because we have high pressure off towards the west keeping a hot and dry grip on our overall pattern. Don’t expect much variation in temperatures or rain chances until about mid week.

We could see some cooler temperatures towards the end of the week, as some relatively cooler and drier air spills in from the north and east. This will only shave a few degrees off of our high for Thursday, with some relatively drier air as well. High pressure strengthens once again for the weekend, with sunshine and highs in the upper 90’s.