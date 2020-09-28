Morning Forecast – Monday, September 28th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (09/28/20)

TODAY: The cold front will be arriving this morning and is going to sweep through the ArkLaMiss for the morning and early afternoon. This front will bring some showers and storms with it, some of which could be a bit strong, producing gusty winds at times. The good new is that we are not anticipating widespread severe weather. Conditions will begin to improve by later this afternoon as highs for today top into the middle 70s with clearing skies.

TONIGHT: With winds continuing from the northwest, cooler air will continue to filter in for the overnight hours. It’s looking to be a cool one as lows fall back into the middle 50s with mostly clear skies.

LOOKING AHEAD: Tuesday will be a dry, pleasant and sunny day ahead. There will be enough moisture for a view clouds in the mid levels of the atmosphere (approx. 10,000 ft. up), but that’s about it. Highs will be comfortable and mild in the lower 70s.

Have a great Monday!

-Lexi

