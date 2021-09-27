Morning Forecast – Monday, September 27th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (09/27/21)

TODAY: Happy Monday! It’s the start of a new work week, and it will be a very warm one with highs in the middle to upper 80s under partly cloudy skies. Winds will stay out of the south at 5-10 mph, and this will start to pump in some warmer and more moist air. A few showers will start to develop across our far Southern Louisiana Parishes starting later this evening.

TONIGHT: Coverage for showers and storms for the overnight hours will increase a bit. Most of this activity will be rather scattered. Lows will fall near 70 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD: Tuesday we are expecting more scattered chances for showers and storms as an upper level trough to our west starts to build across the four corners. Moisture aloft and at the surface will be available for convection to occur. No severe weather is expected at this time, but some heavy rain, lightning and thunder could all be possible. Highs will stay in the middle to upper 80s.

Chances for showers and storms will continue throughout a majority of our work week ahead and most likely into our weekend. Keep the rain gear within reach.

Have a great Monday!

-Lexi

Facebook: Meteorologist Lexi Birmingham

Twitter: @LexiBirmWx