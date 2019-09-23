Morning Forecast – Monday, September 23rd

WEST MONROE, LA. – (9/23/19)

TODAY: It is the first day of fall, but it certainly will not feel like it. It’s going to be a hot and humid day ahead with highs this afternoon warming up into the lower to middle 90s under partly cloudy skies. A weak frontal boundary is expected to move across the Northern ArkLaMiss, bringing the chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms. Most of this activity will remain in Southern Arkansas with a few spotty showers in Northern Louisiana.

TONIGHT: Other than a few stray, leftover showers, it will be a fairly nice evening. Temperatures will be warm in the lower 70s with continued cloud cover.

LOOKING AHEAD: It will be a similar set up as we head into Tuesday. Shower and thunderstorms will continue through most of the morning and into the afternoon for Southern Arkansas where the weak front is expected to stall out. Highs for Tuesday will be just a bit cooler in the lower 90s. Conditions will dry out for the rest of the work week with highs remaining in the lower to middle 90s under mostly sunny skies.

Friday, cloud cover will start to build back in as moisture increases. A few chances for showers and thunderstorms will be possible for the upcoming weekend.

Have a great Monday!

-Lexi

Facebook: Meteorologist Lexi Birmingham

Twitter: @LexiBirmWX