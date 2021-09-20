Morning Forecast – Monday, September 20th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (09/20/21)

TODAY: Happy Monday! It’s looking to be another warm day with highs this afternoon topping anywhere from the upper 80s to lower 90s. Skies will be partly cloudy with maybe a few spotty showers for a few of us later this afternoon. Winds will be out of the southwest at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Conditions will be dry with partly cloudy skies. Lows will fall near 72 with winds nice and calm.

LOOKING AHEAD: Tuesday is looking to be another warm one with highs in the upper 80s with mostly cloudy skies. We are, however, tracking a cold front which is set to arrive around lunchtime and will continue to sweep across the ArkLaMiss throughout the rest of the afternoon and into the evening. Showers and storms are to be expected along and behind the front. The threat for severe weather is very low, but a few storms could be strong produce brief gusty winds and some heavy rainfall.

Once the cold front moves through, high pressure will start to build in to clear out our skies and redirect our winds out of the north. This will filter in cooler and drier air, which will be noticeable starting Wednesday. Wednesday is the first day of fall, and highs will be very pleasant in the upper 70s under sunny skies with lows at night falling into the 50s!

Through the rest of the work week, conditions look to stay dry with plenty of sunshine. Highs will eventually start to warm back up into the 80s, but it will be gradual.

Have a great Monday!

-Lexi

