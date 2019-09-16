Morning Forecast – Monday, September 16th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (9/16/19)

TODAY: We are heading into our last week of summer, and it sure will feel like summer! High pressure remains under control of our weather pattern, keeping us hot with little chance for relief. Highs this afternoon will warm back up into the upper 90s and low 100s under partly cloudy skies. With the daytime heating, we could see one brief shower or two.

TONIGHT: Warm and muggy conditions will stick around this evening with lows in the 70s with a few light clouds.

LOOKING AHEAD: Hot temperatures continue to impact the ArkLaMiss as long as high pressure remains in control. Expect the upper 90s and low 100s with very few rain chances for the next couple of days. However, we could possibly see a weak front roll through, providing the lift we need to rain and storms to start developing. Our best chances so far looks to be at the start of the weekend. Highs could be slightly cooler in the mid 90s.

TROPICS: Hurricane Humberto is now a category 1 hurricane and is expected to strengthen to a category 2. It is not expected to make landfall in the US, but could bring some high rip current risk to the east coast. It will continue to move out into the Atlantic. There is no word yet what it will bring to Bermuda.

There is a low pressure system in the Gulf right now, but it only has a 10% chance of development. It will not bring much of an impact for us or the Louisiana coast.

