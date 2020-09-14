Morning Forecast – Monday, September 14th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (09/14/20)

TODAY: Showers and storms are back for today as highs this afternoon will stay around seasonal in the upper 80s to lower 90s. We are not anticipating any severe weather, but some brief heavy rainfall could be possible. This is all influenced by Tropical Storm Sally, which at this time remain out in the Gulf of Mexico.

TONIGHT: Showers will wrap up later this evening with only a few lingering just a bit longer. Low temperatures will fall back into the lower 70s with partly cloudy skies and winds slightly breezy out of the northeast.

LOOKING AHEAD: Tuesday will be another seasonal day with highs in the lower 90s with another round of showers and thunderstorms heading our way by the afternoon. We do expect rain to stay in the forecast throughout a majority of the work week ahead, so just be sure to keep an umbrella or rain jacket handy just in case.

TROPICS: Tropical Storm Sally continues to track WNW at 9 mph and does have the potential of becoming a category 1 hurricane before making landfall Tuesday morning – Tuesday afternoon. Heavier impacts will be near New Orleans, Gulfport Mississippi, Mobile Alabama, and into the Florida Panhandle. Hurricane and Tropical Storm Watches/Warnings have been issued along the Gulf Coast for these areas.

As for Sally’s impacts for us here in the ArkLaMiss, we sure could see some isolated to scattered showers from the very outer bands and even a bit of some breezy winds. Right now, winds are projected anywhere from 10-15 mph and rainfall totals look to stay under 1 inch in some areas. We will continue to keep an eye on this storm and provide any updates we can.

