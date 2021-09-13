Morning Forecast – Monday, September 13th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (09/13/21)

TODAY: Happy Monday! Tropical Storm Nicholas continues to churn in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico this morning with max winds of 60 mph (as of 4 AM this morning). Today we will start to see a gradual increase in cloud cover as tropical moisture gets filtered into the ArkLaMiss. A few isolated showers will be possible, but not everyone will see rainfall for today. Highs this afternoon will settle near the middle 80s with winds out of the southeast.

TONIGHT: Skies will stay cloudy overnight with maybe a lingering shower or two. Lows will be mild in the lower 70s with winds light from the southeast.

LOOKING AHEAD: Nicholas is expected to make landfall along the Texas Coast sometime late tonight into early Tuesday morning. as it moves further inland, it will begin to weaken. At this time, it is expected to eventually make a northeasterly turn. This will allow for a larger influx of tropical moisture to be pumped into the ArkLaMiss, increasing our rain chances for both Tuesday and Wednesday. By then, Nicholas should be a very low end tropical depression or low pressure system.

Right now, I think a good chunk of North Louisiana especially along the I-20 corridor could see anywhere from 2-4 inches in the next 72 hours. Folks in South Arkansas could see at least 1-2 inches. Keep in mind a few things:



1. This model is going to update through the coming days and we will be sure to give you the latest updates.

2. There could be larger or smaller rainfall totals for local areas. The graphic is just a generic set up for what portions of the ArkLaMiss could see.

By late Wednesday into Thursday, the last of the rain and moisture should move out and bring us a few drier days for the end of the work week. Highs during this time will be below seasonal in the lower to middle 80s.

Have a great Monday!

-Lexi