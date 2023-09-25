WEST MONROE, LA. (KTVE/KARD) – Showers and t-storms will move across the ArkLaMiss during the early morning hours today. Some of these storms are capable of producing heavy downpours and gusty winds. These storms are firing up along a frontal boundary draped over the region. A marginal risk for excessive rainfall is possible over southeastern sections of the ArkLaMiss.

Take extra caution and drive slow and avoid any flooded areas today. This system will linger tomorrow with more chances of patchy showers. Conditions will clear out later in the week as sunshine returns. It will feel warm and a bit muggy for the last week of September.