WEST MONROE, LA. (KTVE/KARD) – Clear skies and plenty of sunshine will sum up most of our Monday. Temperatures will still warm up into the lower 90’s and that will be the trend for the rest of the work week. High pressure to the north will exit and a low pressure system will spark up severe storms across parts of southeast Oklahoma and Texas by Wednesday.

These storms will move into parts of Arkansas but nothing severe is expected as the environment won’t be as favorable. Clouds will linger with the system Thursday into Friday, and rain chances increase again this weekend and into the start of next week.