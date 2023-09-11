WEST MONROE, LA. (KTVE/KARD) – Another day of sunshine and lower humidity is in store for the ArkLaMiss today. A cold front will be positioned to the northwest and will move into our region tomorrow increasing cloud cover and sparking up spotty showers. There will still be enough instability behind the frontal boundary where rain chances will linger into Wednesday and Thursday. Not expecting a total wash out but any rain is welcomed.

Temperatures will also be dropping. Daytime highs look to be in the mid 80’s with the clouds cover before warming back closer to the 90’s with the return of some sunshine by the late week. Rain chances will stay low but steady through next week.