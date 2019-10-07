Morning Forecast – Monday, October 7th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (10/07/19)

TODAY: We have been patiently waiting, and fall-like weather will be arriving today! Some showers and isolated thunderstorms will continue throughout the morning hours. Make sure to grab the rain gear before you head out the door. We will start to see conditions dry out by the afternoon and temperatures will warm up a bit. Highs are expected in the lower to middle 70s under cloudy skies. Winds will be breezy behind the front out of the north at 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Our skies will clear up later this evening, leaving behind a few light clouds. Temperatures will be cooler in the middle to upper 50s across the ArkLaMiss with winds a bit breezy out of the north at 5-10 mph.

LOOKING AHEAD: Tuesday will be very pleasant with temperatures nice and warm in the upper 70s under sunny skies. Lows will continue to be on the cooler side in the middle to upper 50s. Highs will gradually warm up heading into the middle of the work week in 80s, but skies will remain nice and sunny with a few light clouds. An even stronger cold front is expected early Friday morning, and it will bring more rain and even cooler air to the ArkLaMiss by next weekend.

Have a great Monday!

-Lexi

Facebook: Meteorologist Lexi Birmingham

Twitter: @LexiBirmWX