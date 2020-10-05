Morning Forecast – Monday, October 5th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (10/05/20)

TODAY: Happy Monday! Our morning will start off cool with temperatures in the 50s. High temperatures this afternoon will warm back into the upper 70s to lower 80s under sunny skies. Winds will be slightly breezy out of the northeast at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Conditions will stay quiet overnight. Low temperatures will cool back into the lower 50s with clear skies and a gentle breeze from the northeast.

LOOKING AHEAD: The weather is expected to stay rather sunny and warm heading into Tuesday. Highs will warm into the lower 80s before low temperatures fall back into the 50s by the evening. Our days ahead will get progressively warmer eventually warming into the middle 80s by the middle of the week as cloud cover will slowly make a return as well.

The tropics are getting a little busy. We have Tropical Storm Gamma, which will continue to bring heavy rain and strong winds around the Yucatan Peninsula. We also have Tropical Depression 26 in the Western Caribbean that could have the potential to move in to the Gulf of Mexico as a tropical storm or even a hurricane. We will be watching this very closely over the next several days.

Have a great Monday!

-Lexi

Facebook: Meteorologist Lexi Birmingham

Twitter: @LexiBirmWX