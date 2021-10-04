Morning Forecast – Monday, October 4th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (10/04/21)

TODAY: Happy Monday! Unlike last week’s weather, this week will be a complete 180 degree turn. No, our temperatures will not be or feel 180 degrees (thank goodness), but we will see highs this afternoon warm into the lower 80s under partly cloudy skies. Winds will be out of the north at 5-10 mph, which will aid in filtering in some cooler and slightly drier air. Despite this, a very small chance for a spotty shower could be possible, but it looks like a majority of the ArkLaMiss will be dry this afternoon.

TONIGHT: Overnight will be mild with lows falling near 63 under mostly clear to partly cloudy skies. Winds will be calm out of the north.

LOOKING AHEAD: Tuesday and Wednesday will be very similar with highs staying warm in the lower to middle 80s under partly cloudy skies and a very small chance for a spotty shower or two. Winds will stay out of the north at 5-10 mph.

By Thursday, a ridge of high pressure will move into the our region, which will help clear up our skies and bring more sunshine. With more sunshine, temperatures will gradually begin to warm up little by little into the middle and upper 80s. Lows at night will settle into the middle and upper 60s. Rain chances will be near zero for the end of the work week and into the weekend.

Have a great Monday!

-Lexi

