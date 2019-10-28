Morning Forecast – Monday, October 28th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (10/28/19)

TODAY: We are kick starting the new work week with high temperatures warming up into the lower to middle 70s under partly cloudy skies. Conditions will remain dry with no chances for rain and winds will be breezy at times out of the southeast at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Temperatures will be nice and cool in the lower to middle 50s across the ArkLaMiss with clouds sticking around and winds generally calm.

LOOKING AHEAD: Moisture will build back in heading into Tuesday, which will increase our cloud cover. Highs will still be nice and warm in the lower 70s. A few chances for spotty showers are possible late Tuesday evening before our next frontal boundary begins to push through. Wednesday will consist of scattered showers and thunderstorms; some of these could be strong. A marginal risk (Level 1 out of 5) for severe weather has been issued for the ArkLaMiss. This does look to be more of a wind event.

Rain will continue into Thursday morning before clearing up by the afternoon as the cooler air settles in. It looks to be a good night for trick-or-treating Thursday evening, but it will be a bit cool. Lows could drop into the 30s with a few areas possibly seeing their first freeze of the year!

Have a great Monday!

-Lexi

Facebook: Meteorologist Lexi Birmingham

Twitter: @LexiBirmWX