Morning Forecast – Monday, October 26th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (10/26/20)

TODAY: Happy Monday! It will be a bit of a cloudy and cool start to our morning with temperatures in the 50s. By this afternoon, highs will warm up a little into the upper 60s thanks to the cloud cover overhead. We might get lucky and see a slow break down of clouds by later in the afternoon and evening to see some peaks of sunshine, but if we do it will be brief.

Our next weather system, which will bring our next cold front, will arrive just outside of the ArkLaMiss today. A warm front to our north will stall out, and this is the reason why the cloud cover will stay for today. Although our forecast models keep us relatively dry for today, a stray shower can’t be ruled out, so we went ahead and put a 10% chance for today.

TONIGHT: Skies will stay mostly cloudy as low temperatures stay on the cool side in the upper 50s. Winds will stay out of the northeast at 5-10 mph.

LOOKING AHEAD: The cold front will move in by the afternoon on Tuesday as highs are expected to be slightly warmer in the lower 70s. Once the cold front passes over, the cooler air will settle in and a few isolated to scattered showers/storms will develop. On top of this, we will see an increase in rain coverage by Wednesday and this will be mostly influenced by Tropical Storm Zeta.

Speaking of Zeta, as of 5 AM this morning, it holds max winds of 70 mph and is projected to become a hurricane later this morning/afternoon. The projected path takes it through the northern tip of the Yucatan Peninsula and into the Gulf of Mexico. Thanks to a strong, upper level system to our west, the path for Zeta will stay to the east of the ArkLaMiss. This doesn’t mean we won’t see any effects from Zeta, but it will NOT be on the same level as we saw with Delta.

Expect Wednesday to be an almost all-day rain event with some breezy winds here and there (for now). We will continue to track Zeta over the next couple of days.

Have a great Monday!

-Lexi

Facebook: Meteorologist Lexi Birmingham

Twitter: @LexiBirmWX