Morning Forecast – Monday, October 25th

TODAY: Happy Monday! A few of us especially in South Arkansas have woken up to a few showers and storms as a weak cold front approaches the ArkLaMiss. The rain should be wrapping up later this morning, leaving the rest of our day dry. Skies will gradually clear as winds return back out of the northwest. A slightly drier and cooler air mass will set up shop, but we won’t feel it as much today. Expect highs to be warm in the middle 80s.

TONIGHT: Skies will continue to clear overnight with winds light out of the northeast. Lows will fall near 55.

LOOKING AHEAD: It will be slightly cooler and drier for Tuesday. Highs will warm back into the lower 80s with partly cloudy skies. Winds will begin to return back out of the east, filtering a little bit of moisture back into the ArkLaMiss.

Wednesday, another weather system will arrive and bringing another chance for showers and storms. There will be potential for severe weather for the ArkLaMiss; including a level 2 slight risk for our southern parishes and a level 1 marginal risk for most of our northern parishes. Right now South Arkansas looks to stay clear of any severe weather, but this could change. Main concerns will be strong winds up to 60 mph, hail up to 1 inch, and an isolated chance for a tornado. Keep in mind, the forecast models will continue to update and modify themselves, so we will continue to bring you the latest information when we receive it.

Once we get past Wednesday, the rest of the work week and weekend will be cooler and drier. High temperatures will settle anywhere from the upper 60s to lower 70s with sunny to mostly sunny skies.

Have a great Monday!

