Morning Forecast – Monday, October 19th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (10/19/20)

TODAY: Happy Monday! We’ll be off to a mild start this morning with temperatures in the 60s before warming into the 80s by this afternoon. By the late afternoon/early evening, a few isolated showers could be possible along a stalled out frontal boundary to our northwest. Not everyone will see rainfall today as most shower activity will be mostly across the Northwest ArkLaMiss

TONIGHT: A few showers will continue overnight as low temperatures fall back into the middle 60s with a nice, calm wind. Heading into early Tuesday morning, the rain will begin to wrap up.

LOOKING AHEAD: Once the rain wraps up and our front lifts northward, cloud cover will break down through the afternoon, allowing for some sunshine to return. Highs will stay warm in the lower to middle 80s.

By the end of this week, another weak front could arrive. The timing right now keeps it moving in on Friday. This front could bring a few isolated showers and thunderstorms along with a small cool down. Highs for the upcoming weekend look to fall back into upper 70s with lows a bit more cool in the upper 50s.

Have a great Monday!

-Lexi

