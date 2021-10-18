Morning Forecast – Monday, October 18th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (10/18/21)

TODAY: Happy Monday! We hope everyone enjoyed the beautiful weather this weekend. Starting the new work week, it will be a very pleasant start. High temperatures will warm back into the middle and upper 70s this afternoon under mostly sunny skies. Winds will come out of the east at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Lows overnight will cool back into the upper 40s and lower 50s with skies clear. Winds will be calm.

LOOKING AHEAD: High pressure will move east, and this will redirect our winds back out of the southeast. This will allow moisture to return to the ArkLaMiss and will lead to a gradual warming trend for the rest of the work week. Highs will warm back into the lower to middle 80s with lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s. There could be a few small chances for some spotty to isolated showers starting Wednesday as a bit of a trough develops around the Northern Gulf.

