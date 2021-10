West Monroe, LA – (10/18/21)

After a weekend of calm and cool conditions, temperatures this evening returning to the upper to middle 40s. As for the day tomorrow, slightly warmer daytime highs into the upper 70s to lower 80s. Rain chances at or near 0%.

Through the next day or so, gulf moisture looks to eat away at the dry conditions. This looks to increase shower chances as well as overnight low temperatures.