Morning Forecast – Monday, October 14th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (10/14/19)

TODAY: Our morning will be off to a great start with cool temperatures in the 60s with mostly cloudy skies. A few showers are beginning to develop for our Southern Parishes, and this will only be the beginning of activity we will see later today. Rain and thunderstorms will continue to develop throughout the afternoon as a weak warm front moves in. For today, most of this activity will be south of I-20. Highs for today will be warm in the middle to upper 70s thanks to the increase of warm, moist air.

TONIGHT: Showers and thunderstorms will continue overnight into Tuesday. The warm front it expected to stall out, which will keep moisture in place. Highs will be mild in the 60s and winds continuing out of the southeast.

LOOKING AHEAD: Tuesday is looking like an all-day rain and thunderstorm event. On top of the stationary front, we also have another cold front moving in late Tuesday night. These front will bring a plethora of moisture to our area which will lead to the possibility of heavy rainfall and the potential for some localized flooding. Remember if you see a roadway underwater: turn around don’t down. Severe weather possibility is looking very low, but there could be a few strong thunderstorms.

Once the cold front move across our area Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, conditions will start drying up and highs will be mild in the lower 70s. The rest of our work week will have pleasant and sunny conditions with highs in the 70s.

