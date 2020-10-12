Morning Forecast – Monday, October 12th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (10/12/20)

TODAY: Happy Monday! It’s going to be a warm start for the new work week with highs this afternoon topping in the upper 80s under mostly sunny skies. A dry cold front is expected to arrive in the early afternoon, and this will cause our winds to pick up just a bit anywhere from 10-15 mph. High pressure will follow right behind it, and it will keep our skies rather sunny and our conditions nice and dry.

TONIGHT: This evening will be pleasant as skies continue to clear and the cool air behind the front begins to settle in. Low temperatures overnight are expected to fall back into the middle to upper 50s.

LOOKING AHEAD: Heading into Tuesday, our weather will stay pleasant! Highs will be just a bit cooler in the lower 80s. High pressure will stick around to keep our skies nice and sunny as winds continue out of the northeast at 5-10 mph.

So far this week, it looks like it will be stay mostly dry and sunny with high temperatures in the 80s. Later this week, an even stronger cold front is going to arrive. This cold front could bring a few showers and storms, but it will also bring a bigger cool down with it. We are looking to see our highs go from the 80s back down into the 60s by the time we reach Friday and the weekend.

