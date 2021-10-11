Morning Forecast – Monday, October 11th

WEST MONROE, La. – (10/11/21)

TODAY: Good Monday morning! The cold front will sweep through the ArkLaMiss this morning, bringing a few isolated to scattered showers and storms. The threat for the severe weather is diminishing as storms interact with a more stable environment. We will see showers continue throughout the morning and early afternoon. Behind the front, conditions will clear up with highs warming into the middle 80s. Winds may be a bit breezy out of the southwest at 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Overnight, most of us will see some dry and mostly clear conditions, but for a few of our southern parishes, we could see a few isolated showers by the very early morning hours on Tuesday. Lows will be cool in the lower 60s with calm winds.

LOOKING AHEAD: A warm front will lift northward for Tuesday, which will prompt more showers and storms for the afternoon. The threat for severe weather looks to stay very low. High temperatures will stay quite warm in the middle to upper 80s.

Wednesday may give us a break for showers with highs warm in the upper 80s before a second cold front arrives by Thursday. A few more showers and storms by Thursday and Friday will be possible before we dry out in time for the weekend.

So far, Saturday and Sunday will be quite pleasant and beautiful. Skies will be sunny with highs nice and warm in the lower to middle 70s with lows at night falling into the 50s!

Have a great Monday!

-Lexi

Facebook: Meteorologist Lexi Birmingham

Twitter: @LexiBirmWX