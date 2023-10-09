WEST MONROE, LA. (KTVE/KARD) – Clear and cool this Monday morning as an area of high pressure has settled in southeast Louisiana. This high pressure will keep much of the deep south dry today and through tomorrow. Winds will start shifting out of the south allowing temperatures to warm with the anticipated sunshine during the day.

Relative humidity values will be low today especially in southeast Louisiana which does elevated the current fire danger. Winds will be light however and some burn bans have been lifted, but continue to heed the current burn bans that are in effect and be mindful when dealing with firepits, grills, or anything that could start fires.

Tropical Storm Lidia will be moving across Mexico during the week and will spill plenty of moisture across Louisiana Wednesday into Thursday increasing cloud cover and producing light showers. Another front will arrive by this weekend and allow another weekend of fall-like temperatures.