WEST MONROE, LA. (KTVE/KARD) – The cold front has passed over the region sparking up cloud cover and northerly winds. Expect scattered showers throughout the day. Much cooler air is settling in behind the front and some areas could be near freezing in south Arkansas with possible frost. Freeze Warnings have been placed for a few counties from Ouachita to drew.

Much of the ArkLaMiss could see freezing and subfreezing temperatures Halloween night and more this week. Drier air settles in leaving most of the week clear with plenty of sunshine, but we will sit under a very cool airmass. Winds will start shifting back out of the south allowing for some warming by this weekend.