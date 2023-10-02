WEST MONROE, LA. (KTVE/KARD) – Mostly clear and dry conditions will kick off Monday of this week. Expecting dewpoints to stay in the mid to upper 50’s range with some places in the lower 60’s making for a mostly drier than normal atmosphere. A few clouds will linger, but expect plenty of sunshine today. An upper level system will be developing over the next few days. Clouds will slowly increase throughout the week.

This system will bring a cold front by Thursday that will increase rain chances and also drop temperatures to near average. Cooler air will be allowed to filter in and much cooler conditions can be expected by this weekend. It will actually feel like it’s fall.