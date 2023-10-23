WEST MONROE, LA. (KTVE/KARD) – Plenty of moisture is being funneled into the region thanks to high pressure to the east and Norma which is making landfall in southwest Mexico. The remnants of Norma will move across Mexico and bring about showers and t-storms throughout east Texas. The only thing we will pick up is decent cloud cover today and patchy fog will be possible for areas south of I-20. The clouds will stick around overnight and through tomorrow before clearing that afternoon. Temperatures will continue to warm and stay in the 80’s for the remainder of the week.

There will be a system that will move across the southern plains on Thursday that could spark up a few light showers especially across south Arkansas. However, nothing widespread is expected and probably won’t be that beneficial for parishes suffering from extreme and exceptional drought. The best chances for some more beneficial rainfall across much of the ArkLaMiss may possibly come later next week.