WEST MONROE, LA. (KTVE/KARD) – A few clouds will linger this morning. Grab a jacket because many areas will be in the upper 40’s and lower 50’s to start off this cool Monday. High pressure as settled in which will keep us clear and dry for the next few days. Winds will also be a bit breezy today but will calm down tonight.

As the high pressure moves eastward, winds will shift out of the south allowing for some warming later in the week. A weak frontal boundary is expected to move through Thursday and could spark up a few isolated showers. Dry air will follow the front, and clear conditions will close out the week into the weekend. Temperatures will stay near average through next week.