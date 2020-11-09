Morning Forecast – Monday, November 9th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (11/09/20)

TODAY: Happy Monday! This morning will be a mild start with temperatures in the 60s. By this afternoon, temperatures will warm up back into the lower 80s this afternoon. Conditions will be a bit more humid and skies will be partly cloudy with winds continuing out of the southeast. This southeasterly wind will continue to filter in warm, moist air from the Gulf of Mexico, and it may bring a few very, very small showers to the ArkLaMiss today.

TONIGHT: We’ll look for lows to once again stay mild in the lower 60s. Cloud will stay overhead with winds staying out of the southeast at 5-10 mph.

LOOKING AHEAD: Highs for Tuesday will be unseasonably warm again, peaking into the lower 80s. A weak front will track through by the afternoon, which may bring a few spotty showers to the area. Temperatures will gradually cool behind the front as winds return back out of the north heading into our Wednesday. The rest of the work week will be just around seasonal with highs in the lower to middle 70s while lows will stay cool in the 50s.

