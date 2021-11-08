Morning Forecast – Monday, November 8th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (11/08/21)

TODAY: Happy Monday! It is a cold start this morning as we wake up to temperatures in the 30s and 40s. A few areas may see some very small patchy fog, but most of this is located over areas with warm bodies of water (like river basins). It shouldn’t cause much trouble for our commute this morning, but exercise caution just in case. Eventually, temperatures will warm into the middle 70s this afternoon with sunny skies. Winds will be out of the south at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Skies will stay clear to mostly clear overnight. Lows will fall back into the upper 40s to near 50 with winds calm.

LOOKING AHEAD: With high pressure moving east, it will redirect our winds back out of the south, which will bring warm, moist air from the Gulf. About a few thousand feet in the air, winds will return back out of the southwest, which will bring in more moisture. This will lead to an increase in cloud cover for Tuesday as highs stay warm in the middle 70s.

We are tracking our next cold front for late Wednesday into early Thursday. Showers and thunderstorms will be possible with severe weather NOT a big concern. Showers are expected to wrap up sometime late Thursday. Highs will be a couple of degrees lower in the lower 70s for both Wednesday and Thursday.

Clear skies and dry conditions will be back by Friday and next weekend. Cooler air behind the front will settle in, so highs will top into the 60s with lows in the 30s.

Have a great Monday!

-Lexi

Facebook: Meteorologist Lexi Birmingham

Twitter: @LexiBirmWX