Morning Forecast – Monday, November 4th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (11/04/19)

TODAY: Conditions this afternoon will be very pleasant with high temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s under partly cloudy skies. There will be a light breeze out of the southeast at 5-10 mph. There are no rain chances for today.

TONIGHT: Clouds will stick around for the evening and overnight hours with temperatures remaining cool in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Conditions will remain nice and dry.

LOOKING AHEAD: A weak front is expected to sweep across the ArkLaMiss by early Tuesday morning. This front is not expected to bring much change to our forecast. Our temperatures will continue to warm up into the lower 70s, however it could bring a few light showers for the early morning hours. These showers will be brief and should clear up by the early afternoon.

Wednesday is looking to be the warmest day of the weekend with highs in the lower to middle 70s. This will not last for very long, as we are tracking a stronger cold front to sweep across the area by Thursday. Our highs will drop back below average into the 50s and lower 60s, and chances for rain and thunderstorms will return. Rainfall totals for Thursday and into Friday could reach 1 inch or greater.

Have a great Monday!

-Lexi

Facebook: Meteorologist Lexi Birmingham

Twitter: @LexiBirmWX