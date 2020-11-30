Morning Forecast – Monday, November 30th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (11/30/20)

TODAY: Happy Monday! It will be a chilly start to the new week as temperatures sit in the 30s and 40s across the ArkLaMiss. Highs this afternoon will be quite cool too, settling into the upper 40s to lower 50s with breezy winds out of the northwest at 10-15 mph. There is some good news; our sky looks to be rather sunny this afternoon thanks to an area of high pressure at the surface, which will be a welcomed change after the rainy conditions we had yesterday.

TONIGHT: Our evening is looking to be a cold one as lows have the potential to drop below freezing into the upper 20s. Make sure to bring any sensitive plants and your pets indoors before going to bed, and also be sure to check your pipes. Skies will stay clear and winds will be lightening up from the west.

LOOKING AHEAD: Our high pressure system will move eastward and this will bring our winds back out of the south. In turn, this will help our temperatures rebound just a bit for the afternoon and settle into the middle 50s. Skies are expected to stay nice and sunny.

By Wednesday, another system is expected to move through, and it will bring an increase in cloud cover along with more chances for showers. This system looks to be a bit weaker than the one we saw this past weekend, but we do expect showers from Wednesday morning into early Thursday. Temperatures will stay in the middle to upper 50s through the rest of the work week with a small, possible warm up on the way for the weekend.

Have a great Monday!

-Lexi

Facebook: Meteorologist Lexi Birmingham

Twitter: @LexiBirmWX