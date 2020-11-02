Morning Forecast – Monday, November 2nd

WEST MONROE, LA. – (11/02/20)

TODAY: Happy Monday! Our morning is going to get started a bit on the chilly to cool side as temperatures start off anywhere from the upper 30s to 40s and even the 50s. By this afternoon, our highs will warm up a bit into the lower to middle 60s under plenty of sunny sky. High pressure will remain in place to keep our weather conditions dry and drive our winds out of the northeast at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Skies are expected to stay clear overnight, as low temperatures will fall back into the upper 30s to lower 40s. Winds will be generally calm.

LOOKING AHEAD: We’ve got another pleasant day ahead for Tuesday, and it is also Election Day. If you are going to be heading to the polls in the morning, it may be a bit cool so you might want to dress warm. Our temperatures will improve and warm up into the upper 60s and lower 70s by the afternoon.

Over the next several days, we will stay under the control of high pressure and this will keep rain chances off the board. Other than a few clouds moving in from time to time, we will get to enjoy plenty of sunshine and some light breezes.

As far as the tropics of concerned, we now have Hurricane Eta with max winds of 75 mph. It is on track to strengthen to a category 2 hurricane before making landfall in Central America. Eta is not expected to bring any impacts to the US Mainland.

Have a great Monday!

-Lexi

Facebook: Meteorologist Lexi Birmingham

Twitter: @LexiBirmWX